Día de los Muertos Festival SLC
Día de los Muertos Festival SLC
The Dia de los Muertos Festival is On Monday Nov 2nd at 4:00PM to 5:00PM at 1575 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City.
Celebrate those who have passed on in the finale of the festival series. Join us for dance and mariachi performances, pan de muerto bread, champurrado chocolate drink, and café de olla coffee. On Monday Nov 2nd at 4:00PM to 5:00PM at 1575 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City.
Day-Riverside Branch Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market
(801) 364-3631
Day-Riverside Branch Library
1575 West 1000 NorthSalt Lake City, Utah 84116
8015330858
director@preservationutah.org