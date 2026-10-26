Día de los Muertos Festival SLC

The Dia de los Muertos Festival is On Monday Nov 2nd at 4:00PM to 5:00PM at 1575 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City.

Celebrate those who have passed on in the finale of the festival series. Join us for dance and mariachi performances, pan de muerto bread, champurrado chocolate drink, and café de olla coffee. On Monday Nov 2nd at 4:00PM to 5:00PM at 1575 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City.