Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert

Utah Symphony presents Disney's Hocus Pocus live in concert on October 29th and 30th at 7:00PM - 9:00PM. Located at Abravanel Hall, 123 West South Temple Street, in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Symphony presents: The Mischievous Sanderson Sisters return to modern-day Salem for a night of magic, mayhem, and musical moments. Packed with humor, nostalgia, and Halloween spirit, this concert experience transforms the film into a live event with the Utah Symphony. This event is on Thursday October 29th at 7:00PM and Friday October 30th at 7:00PM at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.