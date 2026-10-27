Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert
Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert
Utah Symphony presents Disney's Hocus Pocus live in concert on October 29th and 30th at 7:00PM - 9:00PM. Located at Abravanel Hall, 123 West South Temple Street, in Salt Lake City.
The Utah Symphony presents: The Mischievous Sanderson Sisters return to modern-day Salem for a night of magic, mayhem, and musical moments. Packed with humor, nostalgia, and Halloween spirit, this concert experience transforms the film into a live event with the Utah Symphony. This event is on Thursday October 29th at 7:00PM and Friday October 30th at 7:00PM at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.
Abravanel Hall
$25 - $112
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Utah Symphony
801-533-NOTE (6683)
Abravanel Hall
123 W S TempleSalt Lake City, Utah 84101
801 - 355 - ARTS (2787)
arttix@slco.org