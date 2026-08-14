Drawing and Mixed Media Art Classes at the Visual Art Institute!

Drawing and Mixed Media classes at the Visual Art Institute are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning on Thursday September 10th.

In our drawing and mixed media classes, students are invited to learn and expand on the foundations of traditional art. We have classes for beginner and intermediate teens and adults (age 12+). Understanding the simplest forms of expression using fun and easy techniques allows endless possibilities to explore and create no matter how far you decide to go. Students will create a variety of drawings and images while they learn and grow artistically. Explore illustration, sketching, figure drawing, collage, and more!

We also offer other adult art classes (painting, ceramics, stained glass, and more!) and kids (age 5-11) classes! For more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/salt-lake-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering. Some classes have supply lists):

Drop-in/Day pass registrations are also available! Price varies by class.

Foundation Drawing: Mixed Media, Mondays, 12:00-2:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 14:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/FoundationDrawingMixedMedia

Drawing: Foundations for Beginners, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 15:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/DrawingFoundationsforBeginners

Interactive Illustration: Paper Dolls, Puppets, & Pop-Ups, Thursdays, 4:00-6:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/InteractiveIllustrationPaperDollsPuppetsPopupsBeginningIntermediate

Drawing: Back to Basics, Ages 12+, Saturdays, 10:30am-12:30pm, 8-Week Class Starting October 3:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/DrawingSuperBeginningBacktoBasics

Figure Drawing: Materials and Methods, Ages 12+, Saturdays, 9:30am-12:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 12

LOCATION:

Visual Art Institute 2900 S 300 W, South Salt Lake, Utah

Please park on the NORTH side of the building and enter up the ramp to the front office. It is the really colorful side of the building.

INSTRUCTORS:

Our classes have multiple experienced instructors. You can find who is teaching each class through each of the registration links. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

Our drawing classes ARE open for drop-in students. Adult and teen students can register online for a specific date or purchase a Flex Pass. Everyone is responsible for bringing their supplies for the class.

OPEN STUDIO:

If Open Studio is available for your class, the instructor will discuss the times and rules of using the studio and equipment during non-class hours during the first week of class. This is only available to students currently registered in the class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796