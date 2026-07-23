Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater Presents Yaleo - The Ultimate Santana Exp.Tribute Show

A Santana tribute show takes place at the Davis Arts Center on Saturday August 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Experience the magic, the soul, and the fire of Santana like never before. Yaleo is a world-class tribute that captures the full spectrum of Carlos Santana’s legendary sound, from the fiery Latin rock of Soul Sacrifice and Black Magic Woman, to chart-topping hits like Smooth, The Game of Love, and Maria Maria.

Featuring masterful guitar work, powerhouse vocals, and an elite lineup of musicians, Yaleo delivers an electrifying performance rooted in authenticity, groove, and spiritual rhythm. With blazing solos, hypnotic percussion, and a rhythm section that doesn’t quit, this is more than a show — it’s an experience.

