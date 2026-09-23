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Egyptian Mummies-Saturdays at the Museum

Egyptian Mummies-Saturdays at the Museum

The public is invited to the USU anthropology Museum on Saturday, October 10th for this school year's first Saturday at the Museum, all about Egyptian mummies, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Learn all about Egyptian mummies and take a look at our new mummy exhibit (complete with a real life canid mummy!). Dress up is encouraged.

Museum of Anthropology at Utah State University
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
Museum of Anthropology at Utah State University
Room 252 Old Main
Logan, Utah 84322-0730
435.797.7545
anthro.museum@usu.edu
https://chass.usu.edu/anthropology/museum-of-anthropology/