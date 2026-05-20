An energy healing conference takes place June 19-20 in the Davis Conference Center, supporting mind, body, and spirit wellness.

Know Before You Go – Energy Healing Conference

• Come ready to explore – We have a wide variety of vendors offering everything from free light therapy sessions to flash tattoos, Reiki, Natural Wellness Tinctures, Massage, Clean Skincare & Make-up, Energy Healing Modalities and more.

• Plan for classes all day – There are 4 class rooms running continuously, featuring experiences like breathwork, sound baths, yoga, energy healing, and other transformational workshops.

• Arrive early for the best experience – Popular vendors and sessions (like tattoos + piercings) may fill up quickly.

• Dress comfortably – You may be moving between classes, sitting on the floor for breathwork, or participating in hands-on experiences.

• Stay hydrated & nourished – Energy work can be powerful—take care of your body throughout the day.

• Keep an open mind – Whether you’re new or experienced, there’s something here for everyone.

• Invite a friend – Everything is more fun (and meaningful) when shared 💫

