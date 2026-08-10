English Language Center: Bring a Friend to Class Day
English Language Center: Bring a Friend to Class Day
The English Language Center of Cache Valley holds language classes and is hosting a Bring a Friend to Class day on August 10th and 11th. Class times are at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Do you know someone who has been curious about English language classes? Now's the perfect time to invite them! Friends can attend class for free on Bring a Friend to Class Day and see what the English Language Center is all about.
We can't wait to welcome some new faces!
The English Language Center of Cache Valley
Free
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The English Language Center of Cache Valley
The English Language Center of Cache Valley
1544 N. 200 W.Logan, Utah 84341