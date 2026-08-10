English Language Center: Bring a Friend to Class Day

The English Language Center of Cache Valley holds language classes and is hosting a Bring a Friend to Class day on August 10th and 11th. Class times are at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Do you know someone who has been curious about English language classes? Now's the perfect time to invite them! Friends can attend class for free on Bring a Friend to Class Day and see what the English Language Center is all about.

We can't wait to welcome some new faces!