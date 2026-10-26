© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faculty Music Recital

Faculty Music Recital

USU music faculty present Musical Mosaic on Monday November 2nd at 7:30 p.m. and the russell/Wanlass Performance Hall.

Join us for an evening of exceptional music anud an opportunity to experience the artistry of our faculty performers. A public recital featuring talented USU Music faculty performing a diverse selection of works.

Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
$10 general admission, $8 senior citizens, free to all USU students, faculty and staff
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab Walkway
Logan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall