Faculty Music Recital
Faculty Music Recital
USU music faculty present Musical Mosaic on Monday November 2nd at 7:30 p.m. and the russell/Wanlass Performance Hall.
Join us for an evening of exceptional music anud an opportunity to experience the artistry of our faculty performers. A public recital featuring talented USU Music faculty performing a diverse selection of works.
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
$10 general admission, $8 senior citizens, free to all USU students, faculty and staff
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
USU College of Arts and Sciences
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab WalkwayLogan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu