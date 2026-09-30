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Fall Harvest Festival & Corn Maze

Fall Harvest Festival & Corn Maze

The American West Heritage Center hosts its annual Fall Harvest Festival on October 9th and 10th, 2026, from 10AM to 5PM. They will have a Historic Fall Festival, corn maze (open until 11 p.m.) hay activities and train and pony rides in Cache Valley. This is a classic autumn outing before Halloween night.

American West Heritage Center
Admission is $12
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

American West Heritage Center
4352323085
heritagecenter@awhc.org
awhc.org

Artist Group Info

awhc.org/fall-festival
American West Heritage Center
4025 S. Hwy 89-91
Wellsville, Utah 84339
4352456050
heritagecenter@awhc.org
awhc.org