Festival Of Trees - Sandy

The Utah Festival of Trees is one of the world’s largest indoor displays of decorated Christmas Trees and a local favorite holiday tradition. It's Wednesday December 2nd through Saturday December 5th at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The Primary Children’s Hospital's Festival Of Trees has everything from dazzling trees and handcrafted wreaths to whimsical gingerbread houses and every display reflects the spirit of generosity that makes this tradition so special. This jolly time is from December 2nd through the 5th at Mountain America Expo Center up in Sandy.