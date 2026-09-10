The Field of Fright at Glen Ray's in Spanish Fork presents a haunted attraction for Utah county with live actors on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. through October 30th.

Enter a darkened cornfield and abandoned farm town where the butcher, woodcutter, and restless souls of the farm are waiting.

Glen Ray’s presents southern Utah County’s only haunted attraction, complete with chilling performances by live actors in a real corn maze in an all-too-real field of fright.

Instead of waiting in a long line, wait for your prescheduled entry time at Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, included with your ticket, or grab a bite at our concessions!

The Field of Fright includes darkness, live actors, loud noises, fog effects, and sudden scares. Recommended for ages 12+.