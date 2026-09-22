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Fiestas Américas

Fiestas Américas

Join us for Fiestas Américas is a celebration of Latin American culture at Utah State University on Friday October 2nd at 6:00 p.m. in the Taggart Student Center ballroom.

Enjoy an evening filled with music, dance, community, and cultural learning.

Friday, October 2, 2026
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
USU TSC Ballroom

Start the night with our Pre‑Event (6:00–7:00 p.m.), where you can explore the meaning behind Latin American flags and experience the photography exhibition Nuestros Vecinos: La Presencia Hispánica en Cache Valley, featuring work by Dr. J.P. Spicer‑Escalante.

The Main Event (7:00–8:30 p.m.) includes a Flag Parade, Ballet Folklórico de Efraín Villalobos, live performances, a Zumba session, and more. Refreshments will be available while supplies last.

Stay for Latin Dance from 8:30–10:00 p.m. and celebrate with music, movement, and community.

Let’s celebrate together — everyone is welcome.

Taggart Student Center Ballroom
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Heritage & Culture
4357970446
community@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/involvement/heritage-culture/

Artist Group Info

yenny.lopez@usu.edu
Taggart Student Center Ballroom
5005 Old Main Hill
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://events.usu.edu/spaces/taggart-student-center/