First Community Bank Trunk or Treat - Layton
First Community Bank Trunk or Treat - Layton
The First Community Bank (12 S Main St) in Layton is hosting a community Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 16th. Local businesses will provide decorated trunks and candy, and children just need to bring their costumes and Halloween spirit.
First Community Bank
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Community Bank
(801) 813 - 1600
Marketing@fcbutah.com
First Community Bank
12 S Main StLayton, Utah 84041
(801) 813-1600
marketing@fcbutah.com