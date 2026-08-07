Free back to school haircuts
Free back to school haircuts
Back to school haircuts are free at the Fellas Barber Shop for anyone who needs one on Sunday, August 9th, from 9 A.M to 2 p.m.
First come first served. Please come with clean and dry hair. A waiver will be needed to filled out to receive a haircut.
The Fellas Barber Shop
585 West, 100 North, SuiteF
Providence
The Fellas Barbershop
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
The Fellas Barbershop
585 West, 100 North, Suite FProvidence, Utah 84332
(435) 213-9017