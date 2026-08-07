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UPR is back on the air on 90.9 and 89.1 in Washington County and 91.5 in Logan.

Free back to school haircuts

Free back to school haircuts

Back to school haircuts are free at the Fellas Barber Shop for anyone who needs one on Sunday, August 9th, from 9 A.M to 2 p.m.

First come first served. Please come with clean and dry hair. A waiver will be needed to filled out to receive a haircut.

The Fellas Barber Shop

585 West, 100 North, SuiteF

Providence

The Fellas Barbershop
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
The Fellas Barbershop
585 West, 100 North, Suite F
Providence, Utah 84332
(435) 213-9017