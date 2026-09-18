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FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2026

FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2026

The Farmington home Expo is October 16th through 18th at the Western Sports Park with demonstration, advice, and offers.

Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.

Dates & hours
Friday, October 16, 2026: 12:00pm–7:00pm
Saturday, October 17, 2026: 10:00am–5:00pm
Sunday, October 18, 2026: 11:00am–4:00pm

Location
Western Sports Park
25 N Sports Park Way, Farmington, UT 84025

Western Sports Park
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
7208456249
marketing@nationwideexpos.com
Western Sports Park
25 N Sports Park Way ,
Farmington, Utah 84025