FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2026

The Farmington home Expo is October 16th through 18th at the Western Sports Park with demonstration, advice, and offers.

Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.

Dates & hours

Friday, October 16, 2026: 12:00pm–7:00pm

Saturday, October 17, 2026: 10:00am–5:00pm

Sunday, October 18, 2026: 11:00am–4:00pm

Location

Western Sports Park

25 N Sports Park Way, Farmington, UT 84025

