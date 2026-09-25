FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2027

The Farmington Spring Home Expo is taking place October 15-17, 2027 at the Western Sports Park

FREE ADMISSION

The Farmington Spring Home Expo is taking place October 15-17, 2027 at the Western Sports Park

Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo

• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!

• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!

• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!

• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

Farmington Spring Home Expo | October 15-17, 2027

Western Sports Park – 25 N Sports Park Way, Farmington, UT 84025

Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00pm

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-HOME

For more information, visit: https://farmingtonhomeexpo.com/

