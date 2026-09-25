FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2027
FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2027
The Farmington Spring Home Expo is taking place October 15-17, 2027 at the Western Sports Park
FREE ADMISSION
The Farmington Spring Home Expo is taking place October 15-17, 2027 at the Western Sports Park
Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo
• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!
• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!
• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!
• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!
Farmington Spring Home Expo | October 15-17, 2027
Western Sports Park – 25 N Sports Park Way, Farmington, UT 84025
Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00pm
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-HOME
For more information, visit: https://farmingtonhomeexpo.com/