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FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2027

FREE Farmington Home Expo, October 2027

The Farmington Spring Home Expo is taking place October 15-17, 2027 at the Western Sports Park

FREE ADMISSION
The Farmington Spring Home Expo is taking place October 15-17, 2027 at the Western Sports Park

Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo
• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!
• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!
• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!
• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

Farmington Spring Home Expo | October 15-17, 2027
Western Sports Park – 25 N Sports Park Way, Farmington, UT 84025
Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00pm
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-HOME
For more information, visit: https://farmingtonhomeexpo.com/

Western Sports Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
7208456249
marketing@nationwideexpos.com
Western Sports Park
25 N Sports Park Way ,
Farmington, Utah 84025