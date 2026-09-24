FREE Layton Home Show, January 2027

The Layton Home Show is taking place January 15–16, 2027 at the Davis Conference Center. Friday hours and from noon to 7:00 and Saturday hours are from 10 to 6:00.

Hours

Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Location

Davis Conference Center – 1651 N 700 W, Layton, UT 84041

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home.

Interested in exhibiting? Call 800-201-4663.

