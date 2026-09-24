© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
With just hours left in our fund drive, we need your help to reach our important funding goals! There is still time to make a difference – when you give before 7:00 p.m., your donation is TRIPLED! Help us cross the finish line by DONATING NOW!

FREE Layton Home Show, January 2027

FREE Layton Home Show, January 2027

The Layton Home Show is taking place January 15–16, 2027 at the Davis Conference Center. Friday hours and from noon to 7:00 and Saturday hours are from 10 to 6:00.

Hours
Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Location
Davis Conference Center – 1651 N 700 W, Layton, UT 84041

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home.

Interested in exhibiting? Call 800-201-4663.

Davis Conference Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jan 16, 2026.
Get Tickets
Davis Conference Center
1651 N 700 W
Layton, Utah 84041