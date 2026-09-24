FREE Layton Home Show, January 2027
FREE Layton Home Show, January 2027
The Layton Home Show is taking place January 15–16, 2027 at the Davis Conference Center. Friday hours and from noon to 7:00 and Saturday hours are from 10 to 6:00.
Hours
Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
Location
Davis Conference Center – 1651 N 700 W, Layton, UT 84041
Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home.
Interested in exhibiting? Call 800-201-4663.
Davis Conference Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jan 16, 2026.
Davis Conference Center
1651 N 700 WLayton, Utah 84041