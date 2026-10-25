Free Live Social Skills Class (30 min, Online)
Free Live Social Skills Class (30 min, Online)
People skills are learnable, like anything else you practice.
Every Sunday through January, Jaunty runs a free 30-minute live class online for adults who want to feel easier around people: starting conversations, keeping them going, and connecting at work, with friends, or on dates. The online class is weekly beginning Friday November 1st at 5:30 p.m.
It's live with a real instructor, not a recorded webinar.
Jaunty has been teaching social skills since 2013, founded in San Francisco by Eric Waisman, author of Approach.
Space is limited, so please register and arrive a few minutes early.
Register: https://www.jaunty.org/workshops?utm_source=upr&utm_medium=event_listing&utm_campaign=sunday_class
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom
Every week through Jan 31, 2027.
Sunday: 03:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 03:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Jaunty
jauntyevents@agentmail.to
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom