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FREE Ogden Home Show, May 2027

FREE Ogden Home Show, May 2027

The Ogden Home Show is taking place May 14-16, 2027 at the Golden Spike Event Center.

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free Admission for all!
FREE ADMISSION
The Ogden Home Show is taking place May 14-16, 2027 at the Golden Spike Event Center
Why YOU Will Love the Home Show
• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!
Ogden Home Show | May 14-16, 2027Golden Spike Event Center – 1000 N 1200 West, Ogden, UT 84404
Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-HOME

Golden Spike Event Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nationwide Expos
1-800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Golden Spike Event Center
1000 North 1200 West
Ogden, Utah 84401