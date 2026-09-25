FREE Ogden Home Show, May 2027

The Ogden Home Show is taking place May 14-16, 2027 at the Golden Spike Event Center.

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free Admission for all!

FREE ADMISSION

The Ogden Home Show is taking place May 14-16, 2027 at the Golden Spike Event Center

Why YOU Will Love the Home Show

• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

Ogden Home Show | May 14-16, 2027Golden Spike Event Center – 1000 N 1200 West, Ogden, UT 84404

Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-HOME

