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FREE Ogden Home Show, October 2027

FREE Ogden Home Show, October 2027

The Ogden Home Show is taking place October 22-24, 2027 at the Golden Spike Event Center.

FREE ADMISSION The Ogden Home Show is taking place October 22-24, 2027 at the Golden Spike Event Center Why YOU Will Love the Home Show • HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts! • LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action! • WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend! • ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place! Ogden Home Show | October 22-24, 2027 Golden Spike Event Center – 1000 N 1200 W, Ogden, UT 84404 Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-HOME

Golden Spike Event Center
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12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 22 Oct 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
7208456249
marketing@nationwideexpos.com
Golden Spike Event Center
1000 North 1200 West
Ogden, Utah 84401