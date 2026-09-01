Free Poplar Grove Neighborhood History Lecture
Free Poplar Grove Neighborhood History Lecture
Preservation Utah presents a lecture exploring the history, architecture and Community stories of Salt Lake city's poplar Grove neighborhood on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 a.m. at the Art Castle.
Join us for a lecture exploring the history, architecture, and community stories of Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood. Discover the people, places, and development that have shaped this historic west-side community and set the stage for Preservation Utah’s Poplar Grove Historic Homes Tour!
Art Castle
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Preservation Utah
8015330858
liz@preservationutah.org
Art Castle
915 W 100 SSalt Lake City, Utah 84104