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FREE Salt Lake Home Expo, April 2027

FREE Salt Lake Home Expo, April 2027

FREE ADMISSION
The Salt Lake Home Expo is taking place April 30 - May 2, 2027 at the Mountain America Expo Center

Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo
• HUGE SAVINGS — Access exclusive show-only discounts from top local experts!
• LIVE DEMOS — Watch interactive demonstrations and discover new innovations!
• WIN PRIZES — Enter exciting giveaways all weekend long!
• ONE STOP — Connect with contractors, remodelers, and designers under one roof!

Salt Lake Home Expo | April 30 - May 2, 2027
Mountain America Expo Center – 9575 State Street, Sandy, UT
Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm | Monday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-4663
For more information, visit: https://saltlakehomeexpo.com

Mountain America Exposition Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
7208456249
marketing@nationwideexpos.com
Mountain America Exposition Center
9575 State St, Sandy
Sandy, Utah 84070
801-989-6926
piratezeta@gmail.com
https://www.crystalfestival.org/