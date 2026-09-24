FREE Salt Lake Home Expo, April 2027
FREE Salt Lake Home Expo, April 2027
FREE ADMISSION
The Salt Lake Home Expo is taking place April 30 - May 2, 2027 at the Mountain America Expo Center
Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo
• HUGE SAVINGS — Access exclusive show-only discounts from top local experts!
• LIVE DEMOS — Watch interactive demonstrations and discover new innovations!
• WIN PRIZES — Enter exciting giveaways all weekend long!
• ONE STOP — Connect with contractors, remodelers, and designers under one roof!
Salt Lake Home Expo | April 30 - May 2, 2027
Mountain America Expo Center – 9575 State Street, Sandy, UT
Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm | Monday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 435-345-4663
For more information, visit: https://saltlakehomeexpo.com