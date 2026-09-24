FREE South Jordan Home Show, Feb 2027
FREE South Jordan Home Show, Feb 2027
The South Jordan home show is from Friday to Sunday February 26th through 28th at the Bastion Agricultural Center in South Jordan. Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.
Dates: February 26–28, 2027
Hours: Friday 12:00pm–6:00pm; Saturday 10:00am–5:00pm; Sunday 11:00am–4:00pm
Location: Bastian Agricultural Center | USU Extension, 2100 W 11400 S, South Jordan, UT 84095
Bastian Agricultural Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Feb 28, 2027.
Event Supported By
The Nationwide Expos
1-800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Bastian Agricultural Center
2100 West 11400 So.South Jordan, Utah 84095