FREE South Jordan Home Show, Feb 2027

The South Jordan home show is from Friday to Sunday February 26th through 28th at the Bastion Agricultural Center in South Jordan. Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.

Dates: February 26–28, 2027

Hours: Friday 12:00pm–6:00pm; Saturday 10:00am–5:00pm; Sunday 11:00am–4:00pm

Location: Bastian Agricultural Center | USU Extension, 2100 W 11400 S, South Jordan, UT 84095