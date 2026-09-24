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FREE Spanish Fork Home Expo, May 2027

FREE Spanish Fork Home Expo, May 2027

The Spanish Fork Home Expo is taking place May 21-23, 2027 at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds – Tennis Event Center .

Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free Admission for all! FREE ADMISSION The Spanish Fork Home Expo is taking place May 21-23, 2027 at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds – Tennis Event Center Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo

HUGE SAVINGS — take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!
LIVE DEMOS — see demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!
WIN PRIZES — participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!
ONE STOP — meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!
The Spanish Fork Home Expo | May 21-13, 2027 Spanish Fork Fairgrounds – Tennis Event Center – 475 S Main St, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at (435) 345-4663

Tennis Courts - Event Center
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 23, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
7208456249
marketing@nationwideexpos.com
Tennis Courts - Event Center
475 South Main Street
Spanish Fork, Utah 84660