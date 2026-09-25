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FREE Utah Valley Home Show, March 2027

FREE Utah Valley Home Show, March 2027

The Utah Valley Home Show has hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home March 19th through 20th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Free admission for all. **Show dates:** March 19–20, 2027 **Hours:** Friday 10:00am–8:00pm; Saturday 10:00am–5:00pm

Utah Valley University
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10:00 AM - 03:20 PM on Fri, 19 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
7208456249
marketing@nationwideexpos.com
Utah Valley University
800 W University Pkwy
Orem, Utah 84058
hello@kulafit.com
https://kulafit.com/products/kula-energy-healing-retreat