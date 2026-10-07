© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Frightful Family Film Fest

Frightful Family Film Fest

The Frightful Family Film Fest is on Saturday, October 10, beginning at 12:00PM at the Western Park Indoor Arena (302 E 200 S, Vernal). There will be popcorn, soda, treats and activities. They will be showing the 2002 Scooby Doo live-action movie.

Western Park Indoor Arena
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Western Park Indoor Arena
(435) 789-7396
westernpark@uintah.utah.gov
https://www.westernpark.org/
Western Park Indoor Arena
302 E 200 S, Vernal
Vernal, Utah 84078
(435) 789-7396
westernpark@uintah.utah.gov
https://www.westernpark.org/