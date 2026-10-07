Frightful Family Film Fest
Frightful Family Film Fest
The Frightful Family Film Fest is on Saturday, October 10, beginning at 12:00PM at the Western Park Indoor Arena (302 E 200 S, Vernal). There will be popcorn, soda, treats and activities. They will be showing the 2002 Scooby Doo live-action movie.
Western Park Indoor Arena
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Western Park Indoor Arena
(435) 789-7396
westernpark@uintah.utah.gov
Western Park Indoor Arena
302 E 200 S, VernalVernal, Utah 84078
(435) 789-7396
westernpark@uintah.utah.gov