Fry Street music festival concert series

FSCMF Concert Series

The Fry Street Chamber Music Festival Concert Series offers can’t-miss performance experiences from the Fry Street Quartet, festival guest artists and faculty, and festival students all in the glorious acoustics of the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University Campus.

The Season Subscription includes tickets to all three concerts and an invitation to attend the Gala Opening Reception following the opening concert on July 10, where you will get to mingle with the Fry Street Quartet and festival guest artists. Gala attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

https://utahstateaggies.evenue.net/events/FSQ

