Fry Street music festival concert series
Fry Street music festival concert series
FSCMF Concert Series
The Fry Street Chamber Music Festival Concert Series offers can’t-miss performance experiences from the Fry Street Quartet, festival guest artists and faculty, and festival students all in the glorious acoustics of the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University Campus.
The Season Subscription includes tickets to all three concerts and an invitation to attend the Gala Opening Reception following the opening concert on July 10, where you will get to mingle with the Fry Street Quartet and festival guest artists. Gala attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
FREE | For students, children under 18, and USU faculty/staff, ticket required $20 | General Admission $50 | FSCMF Season Subscription
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts CenterLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu