Fry Street music festival concert series

The Fry Street Chamber Music Festival Concert Series on June 10th, 13th, and 16th, at 7:30 p m. And the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall in Logan.

The series offers can’t-miss performance experiences from the Fry Street Quartet, festival guest artists and faculty, and festival students all in the glorious acoustics of the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University Campus.

https://utahstateaggies.evenue.net/events/FSQ

