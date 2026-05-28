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Fry Street music festival concert series

Fry Street music festival concert series

The Fry Street Chamber Music Festival Concert Series on June 10th, 13th, and 16th, at 7:30 p m. And the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall in Logan.

The series offers can’t-miss performance experiences from the Fry Street Quartet, festival guest artists and faculty, and festival students all in the glorious acoustics of the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University Campus.
https://utahstateaggies.evenue.net/events/FSQ

USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
FREE | For students, children under 18, and USU faculty/staff, ticket required $20 | General Admission $50 | FSCMF Season Subscription
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
https://artsci.usu.edu/music/
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts Center
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall or https://wasserman.usu.edu