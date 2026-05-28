Fry Street music festival concert series
Fry Street music festival concert series
The Fry Street Chamber Music Festival Concert Series on June 10th, 13th, and 16th, at 7:30 p m. And the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall in Logan.
The series offers can’t-miss performance experiences from the Fry Street Quartet, festival guest artists and faculty, and festival students all in the glorious acoustics of the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University Campus.
https://utahstateaggies.evenue.net/events/FSQ
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
FREE | For students, children under 18, and USU faculty/staff, ticket required $20 | General Admission $50 | FSCMF Season Subscription
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts CenterLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu