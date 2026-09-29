The Gathered in Goodness Convention is Held at The Good and the Beautiful headquarters in Lehi on Friday November 6th

The Gathered in Goodness Convention is for individuals 18 and older who want to experience a live event—put on by Good and Beautiful Media—that will educate and uplift them. Held at The Good and the Beautiful headquarters in Lehi, Utah, this inspiring one-and-a-half-day event will leave you feeling renewed in your purpose and motivated to live with greater intention and joy.

The convention includes an inspiring keynote address, a variety of breakout classes, and an edifying musical concert titled Remember Wonder, featuring new and original Christian worship music and hymns, performed by Patch Crowe, Jack Nelson, and others. Participants will also have time to shop for The Good and the Beautiful products with a special 15% convention discount.

While some breakout sessions focus on homeschooling, this is not a homeschool convention. Topics cover a wide range of subjects designed to strengthen families, deepen faith, enrich personal lives, and inspire intentional living.