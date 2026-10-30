Gimme Gimme Disco
Gimme Gimme Disco
The Gimme Gimme disco is an ABBA themed dance party the Depot in Salt Lake City on Friday November 13th at 8:00 p.m.
If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, put on your best disco attire, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life!
The Depot
23.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Gimme Gimme Disco
801-456-2800
TheDepot@LiveNation.com
The Depot
13 N 400 WSalt Lake City, Utah 84101
801-456-2800