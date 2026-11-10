Glen Canyon Institute's 30th Anniversary Celebration is from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Publick Space in Salt Lake City on Thursday November 19th.

GCI was founded in 1996 with the mission of restoring Glen Canyon and a healthy, free-flowing Colorado River through Grand Canyon. 30 years later, the organization remains committed to these same principles.

We hope you can join us to celebrate GCI's legacy and current work with the community that has made our impact possible!

WHERE: Publik Space - 975 S W Temple St. Salt Lake City, UT 84101

WHEN: November 19th, 2026 from 6-9 PM

WHAT: GCI's 30th Anniversary Celebration + presentation of the David Brower Conservation Award to the Returning Rapids Project

WHO: Presentations from advocates, authors and researchers, including Eric Balken, Ken Brower, Mike Dehoff, Rich Ingebretson, Zak Podmore, Morgan Sjogren and Dave Wegner.

TICKETS: $35 — Admission includes food, drinks, presentations, and great company!

