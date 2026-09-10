Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Spanish Fork is open for the season with 3 corn mazes and 30+ other family activities.

This year’s maze honors America’s 250th anniversary with a soaring eagle, star, and bold USA 250 design—created right here on our seventh-generation family farm.

Admission includes:

3 Corn Mazes

The Outlaw Mega Super Slide

Pig Races

Rubber Duck Races

Glen Ray’s Grand Prix

Giant Jump Pad

Human Hamster Wheel

Straw Bale Pyramid

Cow Train

Corn Pit

Rolling Pipe Slides

and much more!