Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Spanish Fork is open for the season with 3 corn mazes and 30+ other family activities.
This year’s maze honors America’s 250th anniversary with a soaring eagle, star, and bold USA 250 design—created right here on our seventh-generation family farm.
Admission includes:
3 Corn Mazes
The Outlaw Mega Super Slide
Pig Races
Rubber Duck Races
Glen Ray’s Grand Prix
Giant Jump Pad
Human Hamster Wheel
Straw Bale Pyramid
Cow Train
Corn Pit
Rolling Pipe Slides
and much more!
Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
801-758-2100
glenrayscornmaze@gmail.com
Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
1750 W 8000 SSpanish Fork, Utah 84660
8017582100
glenrayscornmaze@gmail.com