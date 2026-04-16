The GFLS connect Welcomes attendees to the Global Fintech Leadership Summit 2027 Connecting Leaders. Shaping the Future of Finance.

Welcome to the Global Fintech Leadership Summit, the international B2B platform for banking leaders, fintech founders, investors and decision-makers. The event takes place June 18-20, 2027 in Barcelona, Spain.

ith top fintech founders, banking experts and global investors. Shape the future of finance, AI and blockchain with leaders who are driving real change.

This three-day fintech conference in Barcelona is built for people who want results, not just talks. You can discover new payment technologies, explore digital banking trends, and meet partners who can help your business grow.

Whether you are a startup looking for funding, a bank exploring innovation, or a company ready to exhibit or sponsor, you will find the right audience here. Ready to be part of it? Submit your session or buy your pass today.

Over three days, you will explore AI in finance, blockchain, open finance, digital identity, embedded finance and the future of global payments. Whether you want to scale your startup, find new investors or build international partnerships, this is the right stage for you.

Why attend?

Meet global fintech leaders, founders and investors through networking opportunities.

Learn from expert keynotes and masterclasses in our conference sessions.

Discover breakthrough technologies in payments, insurtech, regtech and digital banking.

Join private meetings, pitch sessions and deal-making events.

Take part in the summit:

Speakers: Submit your presentation and share your ideas with a global audience.

Exhibitors: Exhibit at the summit to showcase your solutions and generate qualified leads.

Sponsors: Become a sponsor to build brand visibility and strategic partnerships.

Startups: Present at the Fintech Pitch to connect with investors.

Attendees: Buy your pass and secure your spot today.

Learn more about us, see the Fintech Awards, or contact us with any questions.

Featured Sessions

Fintech Leadership

Artificial Intelligence in Banking

Generative AI & Agentic Finance

Future of Payments

Real-Time Payments

Cross-Border Payments

Open Banking & Open Finance

Embedded Finance

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1. What is the Global Fintech Leadership Summit?

It is an international fintech event that connects banking leaders, innovators and investors.

Q2. When and where is the summit?

June 18-20, 2027 in Barcelona, Spain. See the venue details.

Q3. Who should attend?

Fintech founders, bankers, investors, startups, executives and finance professionals.

Q4. How can I speak at the summit?

Submit your session here.

Q5. How can I exhibit?

Visit the exhibit page to book a booth.

Q6. How can I become a sponsor?

Check the sponsorship page for packages.

Q7. How do I buy a ticket?

Choose a pass on the Buy Pass page.

Q8. Do I need a visa for Spain?

Some travelers do. See our Schengen visa guide.

Q9. What topics will be covered?

AI, blockchain, open finance, digital identity, payments, embedded finance and cybersecurity.

Q10. How can I contact the team?

Use the contact page or read the full FAQ.

Target Audience

Banks, fintech founders and startups, payment providers, neobanks, Insurtech companies, regtech and compliance professionals, venture capital and angel investors, private equity firms, regulators and policymakers, financial institutions, wealth and asset managers, blockchain and crypto companies, technology and software vendors, cybersecurity specialists, data and AI professionals, consultants, accelerators and incubators, corporate innovation teams, students and researchers, media and analysts

More Info:Global Fintech Leadership Summit

Short Name: GFLS

Conference Name: Date: June 18-20, 2027

Venue:Barcelona, Spain

Home: https://fintechleadershipsummit.com/

Submit Your Presentation here: https://fintechleadershipsummit.com/submit-presentation/

Register here: Exhibit: https://fintechleadershipsummit.com/exhibit/

Sponsor: https://fintechleadershipsummit.com/sponsor/

Award: https://fintechleadershipsummit.com/awards/

WhatsApp Support: https://wa.me/+971551792927

Email Address: info@fintechleadershipsummit.com

Hashtags:

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