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Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026

Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026

The Global Mental Health Conference 2026 in Kuala Lumpur takes place on the first and second of
December.
Mental health has become one of the most critical healthcare priorities worldwide. As the demand for innovative research, collaborative discussions, and evidence-based clinical practices continues to grow, healthcare professionals have an incredible opportunity to be part of a truly global event.
Today is your final opportunity to secure Early Bird Registration for the Global Mental Health Conference 2026.
Event Details
Conference Dates: 1–2 December 2026
Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accreditation: Earn 30 CME/CPD Credits
Participants: Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Mental Health Professionals, Physicians, Researchers, Academicians, Healthcare Leaders, Students, and Industry Experts from around the world.
Why You Should Attend
The Global Mental Health Conference 2026 provides a unique platform to:
Explore the latest advances in psychiatry and mental healthcare.
Learn from internationally recognized experts.
Present and discuss groundbreaking research.
Build valuable collaborations with global healthcare professionals.
Gain practical insights into improving patient care and mental wellness.
Earn 30 CME/CPD Credits to support your professional development.
Whether you're a clinician, researcher, educator, or healthcare policymaker, this conference offers an exceptional opportunity to stay at the forefront of mental health innovation.
Don't miss your chance to register at the discounted Early Bird rate. Secure your place today and join a global community committed to transforming mental healthcare.
Register Now
Registration: https://mental-health.ucgconferences.com/register
WhatsApp: +971551792927

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
USD 399
08:00 AM - 06:00 AM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
02076890407
digipath@ucgconferences.com
https://digitalpathology.ucgconferences.com/

Artist Group Info

Srimant Mohapatra
srimantucg112@gmail.com
Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia, South Carolina 43200
0551792927
srimantucg112@gmail.com
https://mental-health.ucgconferences.com