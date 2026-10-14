Greenhouse Student Open Hours
Greenhouse Student Open Hours
Students can take a break from their day and explore the greenhouse teaching collections at the Green House Student Open Hours. Discover plant diversity, take a closer look at the collections, and see what’s growing. Presented by the Biology Department at USU, it takes place at the Geology Building (4505 Old Main Hill, Logan) in Room 136 on October 16th at 12:00PM - 1:30PM.
USU Geology Building
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
USU Biology Department
(435) 797-2485
USU Geology Building
4505 Old Main HillLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-1273