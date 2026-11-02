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Guitar Ensembles

Guitar Ensembles

The public is invited too experience the versatility of the guitar in an evening showcasing student guitarists from Utah State University on Monday November 16th at 7:30 p.m. in the USU Russell / Wanlass Performance Hall.

Featuring music across a wide range of styles and genres—from classical and jazz to rock ’n’ roll—the concert highlights the creativity, musicianship, and diversity of USU’s guitar program. Join us for an exciting evening celebrating the guitar in all its forms!

USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
$10 General Admission, $8 Seniors, Free to USU Students, Faculty, &amp; Staff with ID
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

USU Caine College of the Arts/Music Department
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts Center
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall or https://wasserman.usu.edu