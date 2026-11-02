Guitar Ensembles

The public is invited too experience the versatility of the guitar in an evening showcasing student guitarists from Utah State University on Monday November 16th at 7:30 p.m. in the USU Russell / Wanlass Performance Hall.

Featuring music across a wide range of styles and genres—from classical and jazz to rock ’n’ roll—the concert highlights the creativity, musicianship, and diversity of USU’s guitar program. Join us for an exciting evening celebrating the guitar in all its forms!

