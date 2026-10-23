Halloween Burlesque at Copper Nickel (21+)

A full burlesque show in costume, seated beneath original 1906 brick in downtown Ogden at Copper Nickel is on Halloween night. This is a 21+ event. VIP and VIP Couple's packages include the Ghosted After Party.

Spend Halloween night inside Copper Nickel, a 1906 industrial hall in downtown Ogden with original brick and trusses. The Halloween Burlesque is a full, seated burlesque performance in costume, minutes from home with no drive down I-15.

Packages:

- General Admission ($50): the show with standard seating.

- Premium ($65): priority entry and seating, plus first access to merch.

- VIP: The Full Halloween Experience ($150): 7:30 PM entry and cocktail hour, a signature Halloween cocktail and champagne toast, front-row seating, a meet-and-greet and photo, and the Ghosted After Party.

- VIP Couple's Package ($250): two VIP tickets.

Doors open at 8:20 PM, and the curtain rises at 8:45 PM (please be seated by 8:40). 21+. Dress code: metallics encouraged. After the show, the night keeps going. The Ghosted After Party takes over the hall at 10 PM and runs until 1 AM, with costumes, a dance floor, and prizes. Come straight from the show, with no second venue.

21+. Valid ID required. Tickets are issued in the buyer's name and cannot be resold. Street and lot parking is available downtown. Trick-or-Treat Streets runs on 25th Street from 4 to 8 PM, so allow a few extra minutes.

VIP entry 7:30 PM. Contact: Copper Nickel Events, inquiries@coppernickel.com, (801) 697-3672.