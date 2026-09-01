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Halloween Family Night

Halloween Family Night

The third annual Halloween Family Night at the Brigham City Museum Will be held on Friday, October 16th at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in SPOOKtacular games and crafts

Games and crafts. With our local partners — explore the museum after-hours. Costumes are encouraged!

It is going to be a GHOULishly good time, you won’t want to miss it!

Brigham City Museum of Art and History
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brigham City Museum of Art & History
4352261439
museum@bcutab.org
brighamcity
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
24 North 300 West
Brigham City, Utah 84302
(435) 226-1439
museum@bcutah.org
http://brighamcitymuseum.org