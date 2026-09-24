Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening in Logan!

On Thursday, September 24, local owners Savannah and Zak Niemann celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new Handel’s Ice Cream location in historic downtown Logan! Handel’s invites the community to join them starting at 11:00 a.m.

Get there early because the first 100 guests in line will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year!

The festivities continue over the weekend with face painting on Saturday, September 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a photobooth from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The new Logan location will be open Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The shop offers 48 rotating flavors, catering services, and convenient pickup and delivery.

For more on the Logan Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/logan/ or follow @handelslogan on Instagram and TikTok.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer. This offer is valid for the first 100 customers in line.