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Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening in Logan!

Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening in Logan!

On Thursday, September 24, local owners Savannah and Zak Niemann celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new Handel’s Ice Cream location in historic downtown Logan! Handel’s invites the community to join them starting at 11:00 a.m.

Get there early because the first 100 guests in line will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year!

The festivities continue over the weekend with face painting on Saturday, September 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a photobooth from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The new Logan location will be open Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The shop offers 48 rotating flavors, catering services, and convenient pickup and delivery.

For more on the Logan Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/logan/ or follow @handelslogan on Instagram and TikTok.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer. This offer is valid for the first 100 customers in line.

Laub Plaza
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Samanthapereiran@hotmail.com
Laub Plaza
45 N Main Street Suite 110
Logan, Utah 84321
https://handelsicecream.com/store/logan/