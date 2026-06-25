Heartstopper Volume 6 Release Party

The public is invited to celebrate the release of the final volume of Heartstopper with a re-readathon at Under the Umbrella Bookstore on Monday July 6th starting at 10:00 p.m.

Get your hands on the final installment of the series as soon as possible!

We will also have a photobooth, and the cafe and bookstore will be open with the Heartstopper side story novellas and coloring book available for sale.

This venue is wheelchair accessible, and masks are required and provided! Let us know if you have any accessibility requests. All ages are invited to attend.

About Heartstopper Volume 6:

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. The final installment in the bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel series about life, love, and everything that happens in between.

Everyone in school knows Nick and Charlie. Everyone knows they’re going to be together forever. But Charlie’s busy with his bid to become Head Boy. And while Nick is preparing to leave for college, he’s starting to wonder who he’ll be… without Charlie.

Contains discussions around mental health and eating disorders, and sexual references.