Herriman Howl
Herriman Howl
The Herriman Howl is on October 5th evening from 5:00PM to 8:30PM at the J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza (12998 S Fort Herriman Pkwy). The event features festivities like the Jurassic Junction, Creature Encounter Zone, Monsters & Minions Train Ride, and so much more. Adults and kids alike will have plenty to enjoy in the event’s other offerings.
J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza
Free
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lone Peak Herriman Emergency Room
(385) 488-5600
J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza
12998 S Fort Herriman PkwyHerriman, Utah 84096
1 801-446-5323
info@herriman.gov