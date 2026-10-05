© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Herriman Howl

Herriman Howl

The Herriman Howl is on October 5th evening from 5:00PM to 8:30PM at the J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza (12998 S Fort Herriman Pkwy). The event features festivities like the Jurassic Junction, Creature Encounter Zone, Monsters & Minions Train Ride, and so much more. Adults and kids alike will have plenty to enjoy in the event’s other offerings.

J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza
Free
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lone Peak Herriman Emergency Room
(385) 488-5600
https://www.mountainstar.com/locations/herriman-emergency-center?utm_campaign=corp_listings_mgmt&utm_source=google&utm_medium=business_listing
J. Lynn Crane Park & Plaza
12998 S Fort Herriman Pkwy
Herriman, Utah 84096
1 801-446-5323
info@herriman.gov
https://www.herriman.gov/