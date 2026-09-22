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Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is on Tuesday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Taggart Student Center International Lounge on the USU campus in Logan.

TSC International Lounges
Join us as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Utah State University!
Come connect with our community, explore culture, and enjoy chips, salsa, and aguas frescas.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Tuesday, September 29
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
TSC International Lounges

Discover community cultural tables, meet people from Cache Valley, and learn something new.
Don’t miss Nuestros Vecinos: La Presencia Hispánica en Cache Valley, a photography exhibition by Dr. J.P. Spicer‑Escalante, highlighting powerful stories from our local Hispanic community.

Everyone is welcome — come celebrate with us!

USU Taggart Student Center Sunburst Lounge
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Heritage & Culture
4357970446
community@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/involvement/heritage-culture/

Artist Group Info

yenny.lopez@usu.edu
USU Taggart Student Center Sunburst Lounge