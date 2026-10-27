Historic Park City Howl-o-ween on Main Street
Historic Park City Howl-o-ween on Main Street
Historic Park City Alliance presents Historic Park City Howl-o-ween on Main Street. This is on Saturday, October 31st from 3:00PM to 6:00PM, and is located at Historic Main Street, 900 to 200 Main Street, Park City.
This community event brings together two- and four-legged costumed creatures, gourmet treats, and a few playful tricks. Little ghosts and goblins are invited to Main Street for safe Trick-or-Treating from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Halloween night with candy from participating merchants!
Historic Main Street - Park City
$15 Parking
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Historic Park City Alliance
info@historicparkcityutah.com
Historic Main Street - Park City
900 to 200 Main StreetPark City, Utah 84060
info@historicparkcityutah.com