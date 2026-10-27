Historic Park City Alliance presents Historic Park City Howl-o-ween on Main Street. This is on Saturday, October 31st from 3:00PM to 6:00PM, and is located at Historic Main Street, 900 to 200 Main Street, Park City.

This community event brings together two- and four-legged costumed creatures, gourmet treats, and a few playful tricks. Little ghosts and goblins are invited to Main Street for safe Trick-or-Treating from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Halloween night with candy from participating merchants!