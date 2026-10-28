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HK Brewing Co Taproom & Bar Halloween Movie

HK Brewing Co Taproom & Bar Halloween Movie

HK Brewing Co Taproom & Bar is presenting a Halloween Movie Night on Oct 30th from 6:00Pm to 11:00PM. They will be showing Casper The Friendly Ghost and Hocus Pocus. Located at 370 Aspen Ave, down in Salt Lake City.

The first movie starts at 6:30PM with the second following afterward. Popcorn will be served as well as food. Costumes are welcome.

HK Brewing
Free
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

HK Brewing Co Taproom & Bar
(385) 227-8240
howdy@hkbrewing.com
https://hkbrewing.com/
HK Brewing
370 Aspen Ave
Salt Lake City, Utah 84101
(385) 227-8240
howdy@hkbrewing.com
https://hkbrewing.com