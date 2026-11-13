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Holiday Kick-Off at RoHa Brewing

Holiday Kick-Off at RoHa Brewing

Row hard brewing presents a day of giving back af the holiday kickoff on Friday November 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Join us at RoHa Brewing Project for a night of giving back! Enjoy great drinks while supporting the Rape Recovery Center. A portion of the proceeds will benefit RRC’s mission to support and empower survivors of sexual violence through advocacy, counseling, and prevention education. Bring your friends, grab a drink, and make a difference in our community!

RoHa Brewing Project
11:00 AM - 11:55 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
https://www.raperecoverycenter.org/hopeandhealing
RoHa Brewing Project
30 E Kensington Ave
Salt Lake City, Utah 84115
https://rohabrewing.com/