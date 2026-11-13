Holiday Kick-Off at RoHa Brewing

Row hard brewing presents a day of giving back af the holiday kickoff on Friday November 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Join us at RoHa Brewing Project for a night of giving back! Enjoy great drinks while supporting the Rape Recovery Center. A portion of the proceeds will benefit RRC’s mission to support and empower survivors of sexual violence through advocacy, counseling, and prevention education. Bring your friends, grab a drink, and make a difference in our community!