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Holladay Library Halloween Bash

Holladay Library Halloween Bash

The Holladay Library (2150 E Murray Holladay Rd) is hosting a Halloween Bash this spooky event takes place on Thursday, October 8th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., It features spooky games, creepy crafts, tasty treats, and a costume parade for all ages.

Holladay Library
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Holladay Library
(801) 943-4636
https://www.slcolibrary.org/
Holladay Library
2150 E Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay
Holladay, Utah 84117