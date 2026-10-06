Holladay Library Halloween Bash
Holladay Library Halloween Bash
The Holladay Library (2150 E Murray Holladay Rd) is hosting a Halloween Bash this spooky event takes place on Thursday, October 8th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., It features spooky games, creepy crafts, tasty treats, and a costume parade for all ages.
Holladay Library
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Holladay Library
(801) 943-4636
Holladay Library
2150 E Murray Holladay Rd, HolladayHolladay, Utah 84117