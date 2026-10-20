I ❤️ ART! Community Celebration

Art Around The Corner is presenting I LOVE ART! Community Art celebration. Visitors can explore local artwork, connect with artists and community members, and support the creative culture that makes Southern Utah such a vibrant place. There will be artwork, a photo booth, refreshments, and the opportunity to experience the new St. George City Hall at Town Square (61 S Main St, St. George) on November 12th from 6:00PM - 8:30PM.