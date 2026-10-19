Interfaith Gratitude Concert
Interfaith Gratitude Concert
Cache Community Connections presents an interfaith concert at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hyde Park on Sunday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. Local musicians from various faith communities will perform expressions of gratitude through music.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Community Connections
435.716.9002
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
725 S 250 EHyde Park, Utah 84318