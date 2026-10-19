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Interfaith Gratitude Concert

Interfaith Gratitude Concert

Cache Community Connections presents an interfaith concert at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hyde Park on Sunday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. Local musicians from various faith communities will perform expressions of gratitude through music.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cache Community Connections
435.716.9002
https://www.cachecommunityconnections.org/
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
725 S 250 E
Hyde Park, Utah 84318