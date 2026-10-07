J.McLaughlin ~ An Afternoon of Signature Style
J.McLaughlin ~ An Afternoon of Signature Style
JOIN US FOR AN EXCLUSIVE TRUNK SHOW
Hosted by Matthew Cardon-Bystry, Allison DeBona, Chase Dreyfous, Samantha Gellert, Kim Heglar, Eva Neeleman, Sarah Gail Primos, Kelley Rogge, and Katie Tozer. 10% of sales benefit Ballet West, plus a Fall Escape giveaway (Breeze Airways round-trip tickets or a $500 gift card with purchase).
Art Lounge at Gallery Mar
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Art Lounge at Gallery Mar
436 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060Park City, Utah 84060